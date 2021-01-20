iHeartRadio

Live in Durham or Halton? You should find out today whether your children go back to class next week

File photo of an empty classroom .(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

If you live in Durham or Halton Region, you should find out today if your children are going back to school next week.

Students in COVID-19 hotspots including Toronto, York, Peel, Hamilton and Windsor will continue online learning until February 10th.

However, the rest of Southern Ontario is expected to learn whether the province will allow their schools to open on Monday.

The school closures in those regions were expected to last until at least January 25th and the province said it would give families five days notice on whether students would be back in the classroom.

Most Northern Ontario schools reopened earlier this month.