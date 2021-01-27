iHeartRadio

Live in Vaughan? You'll soon have more options to keep your children busy

A shadow is cast on an ice-skating rink in this 2012 file photo. (AP)

Toboggan hills and dog parks will be reopening in Vaughan by January 29th, after city staff brought in new safety measures.

Outdoor ice rinks are expected to open February 1, weather permitting.

The new measures will include mats and benches to help families keep their distance while they're putting on their skates.

The city will also require skaters to register online. They'll get 45 minutes to skate and there will also be mandatory mask zones.

By law officers will be the ones enforcing the rules. The city will also have 24-hour security and cameras.