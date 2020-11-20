LOCKDOWN: Toronto and Peel Region move into lockdown on Monday
Ontario is moving the COVID-19 hot spots of Toronto and Peel Region into lockdown starting Monday.
The government says that means no indoor organized public events or social gatherings except with members of the same household.
The lockdown will limit non-essential retailers to curbside pickup, ban indoor dining at restaurants, close personal care services, and shutter indoor sports facilities.
Grocery stores, pharmacies and big box retailers will be deemed essential and remain open, with capacity limits.
Schools and child care centres will remain open.
The lockdown will last a minimum of 28 days and the province says it will fine people $750 for violating public health rules.
Premier Doug Ford says the lockdown is needed to get alarmingly high levels of community transmission in Toronto and Peel under control.
The measures come as Ontario reports 1,418 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with eight new deaths related to the virus.
The government said there were 400 new cases in Peel Region, 393 in Toronto and 168 in York Region.
The latest figures have pushed the province over the 100,000 case mark, for a total of 100,790 infections.
Here's the full list of things that are impacted in Toronto and Peel Region:
- Schools, before and after school programs, and child care will remain open;
- Post-secondary schools open for virtual learning with some limited exceptions for training that can only be provided in-person, such as clinical training or training related to a trade;
- No indoor organized public events or social gatherings except with members of the same household. Individuals who live alone, including seniors, may consider having exclusive, close contact with one other person;
- Outdoor organized public events or social gatherings limited to a maximum of 10 people;
- Wedding services, funeral services and religious services, rites or ceremonies where physical distancing can be maintained can have up to 10 people indoors or 10 people outdoors;
- Retail permitted to be open for curbside pick-up or delivery only, with certain exceptions such as for supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, discount and big box retailers selling groceri es, beer, wine and liquor stores, safety supply stores, and convenience stores, which will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity;
- Restaurants, bars, and food and drink establishments will only be able to provide takeout, drive-through and delivery. Indoor and outdoor dining services are prohibited;
- Personal care services closed;
- Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments closed; and
- Indoor sports and recreational facilities, including pools, closed with limited exceptions.