London, Ont., hospital CEO out of post after international travel comes to light

A hospital network in London, Ont., has fired its CEO after he travelled internationally several times during the pandemic.

The London Health Sciences Centre says Dr. Paul Woods travelled to the U.S. five times since March, including during the December holidays.

Woods' travel came to light on Friday and the hospital network at that time said it supported his continued leadership.

On Monday, however, the network said it was immediately ending Woods' employment as president and CEO in response to hospital and community concerns about his trips.

The hospital network said its board of directors had no advance notice of Woods' trips and didn't approve his travel.

Woods apologized on Friday for his decision to visit family out of the country.