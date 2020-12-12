Long-term care homes across GTA battling major outbreaks

Eight more residents have died at a long-term care home in Etobicoke, that's been dealing with an outbreak since mid-November.

133 residents at Westside Long Term Care Home have been infected with the virus since last month. 20 of them have died. There are currently 76 active cases among residents.

Meantime, 73 of the 86 staff members at the 242-bed facility who tested positive for COVID-19 are still infected with the virus.

In a statement, Revera, the company that owns the home, said it's working hard to provide the necessary care and doing everything it can to keep everyone safe.

“We are working very closely with public health officials and are following pandemic outbreak protocols and infection control practices. All residents are monitored twice daily for symptoms,” Revera said.

The statement goes on to say that staff are being screened at the beginning and end of their shifts. They are also being cohorted to work in assigned resident areas.

“All staff are required to wear an appropriate mask and eye protection in the home. Our staff are also frequently being tested. We are grateful that in Ontario, the government is taking the lead on surveillance testing,” the company said, adding that there is also enhanced cleaning at homes where there are outbreaks.

Another home owned by Revera, Thorntonview Long Term Care Home in Oshawa, is also dealing with an outbreak.

There have been 79 cases reported among residents and 49 among staff members.

Nine residents have died at the home after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care released a statement. It noted that Lakeridge Health is providing assistance to Thorntonview, while William Osler Health System is supporting Westside.

“When homes are in outbreak, the ministry works directly alongside the local public health unit, the local health integration network and all of our health sector partners to stabilize them and return them to normal operations,” the ministry said.

“Together, we are taking action to support the homes to improve infection prevention and control measures, shore up staffing and ensure adequate supplies of PPE.”

Meanwhile, in Brampton, Mayor Patrick Brown is raising concerns about an outbreak at Faith Manor.

Since October 31, 66 residents and 42 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Eight residents have died. This is the third outbreak at the home since the start of the pandemic.

Brown tweeted,“The home is older and has limited capacity to cohort. Staffing (especially regulated health professionals) has been a critical issue, with additional staff coming to assist through agencies.”

He said that support will be coming from Markham Stouffville Hospital on Monday.

Right now, there are 128 active outbreaks of the virus at long-term care homes across Ontario.



