Long-term care homes in COVID-19 hotspots to restrict visitors

Starting Oct. 5, long-term care homes in COVID-19 hotspots like Toronto, Peel and Ottawa will be prohibiting non-essential visitors.

This is in an effort to help prevent a resurgence of the virus among the most vulnerable.

The province has also announced close to $540 million to protect residents, caregivers and staff.

"We have a responsibility to protect our most vulnerable, while ensuring they continue to have access to the best medical staff and their caregivers," said Premier Doug Ford. "We are taking every step possible to fortify that iron ring of protection around our long-term care homes and that includes updating the visitor policy. I encourage family members to identify as essential caregivers at the homes, so they can continue to visit and support both the physical and mental well-being of their loved ones and all the residents."

Most of the money is going toward helping homes with operating pressures related to COVID-19, including infection prevention and containment measures, staffing support, and purchasing additional supplies and PPE.

Money is also being allocated to repairs and renovations for plumbing, updating HVAC systems, or replacing things that can't be fully cleaned.

Roughly $30 million will go toward adding new staff and increasing training for existing staff.

However the province has encouraged family members to register as essential caregivers in order to continue seeing their loved ones, even if there's an outbreak.