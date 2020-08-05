Long-term care worker arrested, charged with sexually assaulting resident

An arrest has been made in a deeply disturbing case out of Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police were called to a long-term care home on Trench Street for a report of a sexual assault.

Officers were told a staff members witnessed another employee forcefully kissing an 82-year-old resident against her will.

Duane Doucet has been arrested. The 52-year-old works as a recreational coordinator in the facility.

His next court appearance will be November 18, 2020 in Newmarket.