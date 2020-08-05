iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Long-term care worker arrested, charged with sexually assaulting resident

A staff member reported seeing an 82-year-old woman being kissed against her will

An arrest has been made in a deeply disturbing case out of Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police were called to a long-term care home on Trench Street for a report of a sexual assault.

Officers were told a staff members witnessed another employee forcefully kissing an 82-year-old resident against her will.

Duane Doucet has been arrested. The 52-year-old works as a recreational coordinator in the facility.

His next court appearance will be November 18, 2020 in Newmarket.

Group Element Newstalk1010 Footer

Contact informations Newstalk 1010

Phones

On-Air Talk Show Line 416-872-1010 | 1-877-518-5151 (toll-free long distance)

Send a Text 71010

Newsroom Line 416-384-5858

Advertising 416-440-6330

Prize Inquiries 416-384-3139

Main Switchboard 416-384-8000

Website

Instagram
71010
Sms*