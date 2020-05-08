Look at this! Alleged drunk driver crashes into two Markham homes



Two homes in Markham have been deemed "unsafe to occupy", after an alleged drunk driver lost control on Thursday evening.

It happened around dinner-time, in the area of Highway 7 and the Ninth Line, and the man driving the white SUV, suffered minor injuries.

York Regional Police had earlier tried pulling the driver over, after several complaints were made about his erratic driving.

When officers deemed the chase a threat to public safety, they called it off.

But, the driver kept going, eventually crashing into the two homes.

The vehicle struck the garages of both homes, and no one inside was hurt.

The houses have been deemed unsafe to occupy, but it's unclear whether or not they'll have to be torn down.

Police say the man started driving in Stouffville, so police said it traveled a significant distance befor ethe crash.

A 47-year-old man from Toronto, has been charged with Impaired Driving, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Flight From Police.