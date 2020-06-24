Looking for something to do? Here's when some of Toronto's biggest malls and attractions reopen.

Today is the day you can eat on a patio in Toronto, get a haircut and shop in mall.

Toronto and Peel are officially in Stage 2 of reopening, which also means there's more to do in the city. Here are some of the places you can visit:



MALLS:

(Note: some stores may remain closed)

Yorkdale Shopping Centre - Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Eaton Centre - Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Square One - Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fairview Mall - Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



ATTRACTIONS:

Toronto Zoo:

The zoo plans to reopen to foot traffic on Saturday, for Zoo Members only but they will continue to operate their Scenic Safari Drive Thru Experience for both members and non members.

Here's what they're saying:

The Zoo has moved to an online pre-booked timed ticketing system and Members/guests will now be required to book their tickets in advance.

We have reduced our daily capacity, incorporated the Zoo into a one-way path, face coverings are recommended while visiting the Zoo and required to enter any buildings. Signage throughout the Zoo will remind guests to respect physical distancing and encourage people to regularly wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.

The Scenic Safari Experience will continue to be in operation. A one-way route has been determined to manage our guests' safety and please note some buildings may have limited or restricted access to provide a buffer for social distancing.

The African Savanna, Australasia Pavilion and part of our Americas, including the Mayan Temple and pavilion, will not be accessible to guests at this time. Discovery Zone, including our Kids Zoo, Splash Island and Waterside Theatre will not be open.

Ripley's Aquarium:

Reopening on Friday June 26 at 10am. Operating hours will be 10am - 8pm 7 days a week. They'll operate at about 30% capacity.

Here's what they're saying:

For capacity control purposes, we will require ONLINE RESERVATIONS for all Guests, including our Annual Pass Holders.



WHAT RIPLEY'S AQUARIUM OF CANADA IS DOING TO KEEP YOU SAFE DURING YOUR VISIT:

Ripley's Aquarium strongly recommends that all Guests who are able to wear a facemask do so.

All Aquarium Team Members will be wearing facemasks while working.

We are limiting hourly attendance to control the Guest flow within the Aquarium and create a better and safer experience for all. This reduced capacity means you will get up close to the exhibits and not other guests!

Online reservations are REQUIRED to manage capacity limits and minimize touchpoints at the entrance.

Additional hand sanitizer stations will be found throughout the Aquarium including at the entry, exit, interactive exhibits, washrooms, etc.

Floor graphics are located throughout the Aquarium to indicate appropriate social distancing and one-way flow.

The Aquarium will maintain its high standards of cleanliness and all high-touch surfaces like windows, railings, washrooms, and interactive exhibits will continuously be cleaned.

All programs, shows and tours are suspended temporarily.

Some areas, including the café, playground and coat check will be unavailable.

Contactless payment via debit or credit is preferred for all purchases.



CN Tower:

Reopening July 15th.

Here's what they're saying:

Need a lift? We are excited to welcome guests back to the CN Tower’s observation levels starting July 15, 2020!

The safety of our staff and guests is our top priority, and we are working to ensure every measure is in place to meet or exceed public health guidelines and provide a safe and uplifting experience for everyone. Learn more before you visit.

Starting on July 15, the CN Tower will be open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Timed tickets go on sale online July 1. EdgeWalk is accepting bookings for Walks beginning August 1.

Due to provincial restrictions on full-service restaurants, 360 Restaurant, VUE Bistros and Le Cafe will remain closed until further notice.



Royal Ontario Museum:

The ROM will not reopen on Wednesday June 24, but say they are,"looking forward to opening our doors again soon and will announce the date later this week."



Art Gallery of Ontario:

Reopening on July 2 to AGO Members and Annual Pass Holders and on July 23 to everyone purchasing single tickets. Members will be able to book timed-entry tickets starting June 25 and Annual Pass Holders starting June 26. Timed-entry single tickets can be purchased starting July 16.

Here's what they're saying:

The health and safety of our staff and visitors is our top priority. We have implemented the following to ensure you have a safe and fun experience:

Time-ticketing - please book your ticket online and in advance. We are limiting the number of people in the Gallery at any one time to allow for physical distancing. This also means you aren’t standing in line for long.

We are open Thursday through Sunday from 10:30 to 5:00pm – this will help us maintain our high standards of cleanliness and give you a safe and enjoyable experience.

We have increased our cleaning schedule and will be disinfecting high touch and high traffic areas multiple times a day.



City of Toronto day camps:

Registration for City of Toronto CampTO programs begins today for Etobicoke/York and Scarborough districts and on Thursday for remaining districts. The City is offering summer camps across Toronto beginning July 13 as part of its CampTO initiative.

Details are available online: http://www.toronto.ca/camps.

Registration for CampTO will take place beginning at 7 a.m. on:

Wednesday, June 24 for Etobicoke/York and Scarborough districts

Thursday, June 25 for Toronto/East York, West Toronto/York and North York districts

The quickest and easiest way to register is online at https://efun.toronto.ca. Phone registration will also be available at 416-396-7378. As Civic Centres and community recreation facilities remain closed, in-person registration will not be available.

Residents can call 416-396-7378 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for help preparing for registration.



A full list of the businesses and attractions allowed to open during Stage 2 can be found here:

https://www.ontario.ca/page/reopening-ontario-whats-each-stage#section-2