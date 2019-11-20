iHeartRadio
Lowe's closing almost three dozen stores across Canada

A Lowe's store in 2011

Major home improvement retailer Lowe's has announced it's closing 34 "under performing" stores across the country.

The company says the changes will "optimize its network" and help "drive efficiency."

9 stores will close in Ontario, including five in the GTA. The company will close Rona locations in Mississauga, Oshawa, and Ajax, as well as a Lowe's in Etobicoke, and a Reno-Depot in Aurora.

Stores will close at the end of January.

It's not clear how many people might lose their jobs, but the company says "eligible employees will be offered the opportunity to transfer to a nearby store."

Lowe's also plans on restructuring corporate staff.


The affect GTA stores include:

Lowe's Etobicoke - North 48 Lowe's Place

RONA Mississauga Rockwood Mall 4141 Dixie Road

Reno-Depot Aurora 140 First Commerce Drive

RONA Oshawa 1279 Simcoe Street North

RONA Ajax 19 Notion Road

