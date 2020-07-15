Lowest number of COVID-19 cases since March but nine more deaths

Only 102 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario today, which is the lowest we've seen since March 25.



Almost all of the province's public health units — 31 out of 34 — are reporting five or fewer cases.



Nineteen units are reporting no cases at all.



Unfortunately nine more people have died from the virus, up significantly from yesterday's increase of one death.



There are 115 people hospitalized, and 31 in ICU.



There were nearly 24,000 tests completed.