Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits southern Philippines

A strong earthquake has jolted the southern Philippines, leaving at least one person dead and causing a three-story building to collapse.

Searchers were looking for an unspecified number of people who were feared to have been trapped inside the building.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the magnitude 6.9 quake struck an area about 6 kilometres northwest of Padada town in Davao del Sur province.

It hit a region that has been battered by a series of powerful quakes in recent months.

Officials said a child died in a village in Davao del Sur's Matanao town, when a wall of her house tumbled down as the ground shook on Sunday and hit her in the head.



