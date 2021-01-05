Major closure of Highway 401 EB express lanes to last all morning

A major crash between two transport trucks has shut down the Highway 401 eastbound express lanes between Highway 400 to approaching Yonge.



One driver has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries.



OPP say the closure will last all morning and potentially into the afternoon which will cause delays for the morning commute.



Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says one of the trucks was parked on the right-hand shoulder of the highway when the collision happened.



The driver was trapped inside but emergency crews were able to free him, before he was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.



The collision also impacted the Allen, and MTO officials will be attending to see if any structural issues are identified.



NEWSTALK1010 will have all of the updates, including the best ways to get around the closure, every 15 minutes in Timesaver Traffic.