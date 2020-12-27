iHeartRadio

Major outbreak at Scarborough long term care home showing no sign of slowing down

tender

The number of people infected with the virus at a long term care home in Scarborough, continues to rise.

Nearly 200 people have contracted the virus in a major outbreak at the Tendercare Living Centre on McNicholl Avenue.

116 residents and 77 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

39 residents have died in recent weeks, including 13 since Wednesday alone.

Staff members are self-isolating at home.

North York General Hospital has stepped in to manage the facility and help control the outbreak.