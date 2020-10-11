Majority of Canadians support closing non-essential businesses as COVID-19 cases surge

The majority of Canadians say they’re in support of closing non-essential businesses in light of recent increases in COVID-19 cases across the country, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.

The survey of 1,003 Canadians found that seven in 10 participants reported that they support or somewhat support closing non-essential businesses, such as gyms and places of worship, and only allowing restaurants to offer takeout given the surge in cases.

Just under a third of respondents said they were opposed or somewhat opposed to this measure while another one per cent said they were unsure.

Ontarians expressed the most support for closing non-essential businesses with 75 per cent responding they support or somewhat support the idea.

That support will be put to the test after the Ontario government ordered the temporary closure of non-essential businesses on Friday in three of the province’s hot spots – Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel Region.

Residents in the Atlantic provinces had the second-highest amount of support at 73 per cent followed by those in Quebec at 70 per cent.

Participants from the Prairies appeared to be more resistant to the idea than those in other regions with 59 per cent saying they were in support of the restrictions.

COVID-19 TESTING

The survey also asked people for their thoughts on the possibility of having one COVID-19 testing strategy for the whole country.

According to the results, 70 per cent of respondents said they support or somewhat support a single testing strategy across the country, as opposed to having different rules in each province.

Just over a quarter (26 per cent) reported they opposed or somewhat opposed that strategy while five per cent said they were unsure.

TRAVELLING BETWEEN PROVINCES

When it comes to travel restrictions, the majority of survey respondents said they were in support of controlling movement between the provinces.

The survey found that 72 per cent of participants supported or somewhat supported provincial or regional travel measures, such as requiring travellers to quarantine for 14 days when they visit, in order to maintain individual “bubbles.”

Respondents in the Atlantic region were the most in favour of travel restrictions with 83 per cent expressing their support while those in the Prairies were less likely to support them at only 26 per cent.

METHODOLOGY

These observations are based on an RDD dual frame (land- and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,003 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4, 2020 as part of an omnibus survey. The margin of error for this survey is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. This study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.