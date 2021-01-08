Majority of Ontarians want government-mandated vaccine: survey

The majority of Ontarians have warmed to the idea of the government making COVID-19 vaccinations, a new survey suggests.

More than half of Ontarians believe the government should make COVID- 19 vaccinations mandatory, a new public opinion survey suggests.

Only about one- third - 35 per cent - felt the vaccine should not be compulsory, while eight per cent weren't sure.

"It should be seen as encouraging for governments that so many think it should be mandatory," Campaign Research principal Nick Kouvalis told The Star.

When it comes to a timeline, only 49 per cent said they want to get vaccinated as quickly as possible, while 36 per cent want to wait and see how things go. Eleven per cent said they do not want the vaccine and four per cent weren't sure.

"When only half the people are ready to get vaccinated and another third aren't sure, that suggests a significant public information campaign will be required to get to the 85 to 90 per cent level ( required) for herd immunity," said Kouvalis.

Campaign Research surveyed 1,034 people across Ontario from Monday through Wednesday using Maru/ Blue's online panel.