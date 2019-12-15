Male pedestrian dies of injuries after being struck in Scarborough

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough overnight and died of their injuries on route to hospital.

The accident occurred near McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.

According to Toronto Police Duty Inspector Jim Gotell, speaking to our media partner CP24, a man was attempting to cross the intersection, when he was struck by a vehicle travelling westbound.

“He (the victim) was approximately 50 metres to the west of where we are standing right now so he was very close to the intersection when he was struck,”

Gotell added Police conducted an investigation, including a reconstruction of the accident scene.

The vehicle involved remained on scene, with heavy damage to the windshield and hood visible.



with files from CP24