Man abducts woman in Scarborough Monday evening

UPDATE: Toronto Police say as of Tuesday morning the suspect has been arrested.

ORIGINAL: The hunt is on for a man who abducted a woman in Scarborough Monday afternoon.

According to Toronto Police, the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Santhoskumar Selvarajah, forced a woman into his vehicle in the Empringham Drive and Sewells Road area, between Neilson Avenue and Morningside Road, just after 5:40 p.m.

Just before 9:45 p.m., Police confirmed that after an extensive search in the east end, they located the woman, who was suffering from unspecified injuries, but non life-threatening.

Const. Dave Hopkinson also confirmed to NEWSTALK 1010 that the vehicle the suspect was driving, reported as a black Acura TSX, license plate CKJE 528, had also been located.

Selvarajah is wanted for kidnapping and other offences.

Const. Hopkinson hopeful the man will do the right thing and surrender.

"We're asking him, call a lawyer, speak to a lawyer and then make arrangements to turn yourself in."

Police add he is considered violent and dangerous.

It's not clear if the two were known to each other.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.