Man accused of sexually assaulting three children over 10 years

Toronto Police think there may be other victims, after they arrested a Toronto man, and linked him to several alleged sexual assaults.

Officer say the complaint against the 48-year-old man came in on June 14th, and surrounded allegations of sexual assaults involving children that happened for more than a decade.

It's alleged that between 2003 and 2014, three different children were sexually assaulted, on "numerous occasions," by one man.

48-year-old Patgunalingam Rasalingam, of Toronto is charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference and three counts of invitation to sexual touching.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto Police.