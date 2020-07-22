Man armed with a knife, crossbow arrested at Vaughan Mills Mall

It's not something that happens everyday, but police are thankful this one ended peacefully.

York Regional Police say a 25-year-old Markham man was arrested after someone spotted him allegedly waving around a knife and carrying a crossbow in the parking lot of the Vaughan Mills Mall on Tuesday evening.

Not only that, police say it appears the man was involved in a collision with a chain-link fence in the parking lot, shortly before he was spotted.

It happened around 7 o'clock, in the parking lot outside of Bass Pro Shops.

When police caught up with the guy, he was in his car, a crossbow sitting outside on the ground.

Further searches of his vehicle found a knife and some meth.

As a matter of fact, police believe he may have been high on meth at the time of his arrest.