Man arrested, accused in a pair of sexual assaults on the TTC

Toronto Police are worried there may be more victims after a pair of sexual assaults on the TTC.

Both happened on Wednesday.

In the first case, police say a woman was on the subway around midnight, when a man approached and sexually assaulted her. She got off the subway at Union Station and called police.

They say a second woman was sexually assaulted on the escalator at Finch Station that afternoon.

She reported it to TTC Special Constables who made an arrest.

21-year-old Harsimram Singh is charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on their Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).