Man arrested after Capitol attack had a truckload of weapons

Prosecutors say an Alabama man arrested near the Capitol after the attack had a truckload of weapons, including components for 11 explosive devices, guns, smoke devices and machetes, along with a note containing information about a member of Congress.

Federal prosecutors wrote in court documents Tuesday that the note and volume of weapons that 70-year-old Lonnie Leroy Coffman had in his truck suggest he had ``an intent to provide them to others'' and to attack members of Congress.

Coffman was charged with multiple firearms crimes.

In asking for Coffman to remain jailed until trial, prosecutors noted that he had dangerous incendiary mixtures creating napalm and appeared to be motivated to conduct violence against elected representatives.

The note in the truck referred to a judge appointed by President Barack Obama as a ``bad guy'' and gave the name of a member of Congress, noting the representative is of Muslim faith.

Coffman's lawyer didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment late Tuesday.

