Man arrested after dog 'forcefully' taken from woman walking on Whitby street

Nina the dog

WHITBY, Ont. - Police in Durham Region say a man has been arrested and charged after a dog was stolen from a woman on a Whitby, Ont., street.

They say a woman was walking two dogs last Wednesday when she was allegedly approached by two people who ``forcefully'' took one of the canines.

Police say a female bystander tried to help the woman but was allegedly sprayed in the face with an unknown substance. 

Durham police say the suspects fled the scene in a white SUV with one of the dogs.

Police say they have charged a man from Pickering, Ont., with robbery, assault with a weapon and administering a noxious thing.

They say they are still looking for the second suspect and have yet to locate the dog, a four-year-old brown and white mixed bulldog named Nina.