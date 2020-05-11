Man arrested after threatening Brampton apartment resident
One man has been arrested after allegedly threatening an apartment building resident in Brampton Monday night.
Peel Regional Police Const. Akhil Mooken says officers got the call just after 8:00 p.m. The complainant said the suspect attended their door in an apartment building, and made threats indicating a firearm.
The incident occurred in the area of Queen Street and West Drive in Brampton.
The suspect fled once police arrived, but officers were able to locate him within the building a short time later. He's now in custody.
It's not known if the suspect and complainant are known to each other.
Mooken says there's no evidence there actually was a firearm — it was just indicated.