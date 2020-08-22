Man arrested and charged in connection to hate-motivated mischief in Aurora Saturday
Charges have been laid in connection to what police are calling a hate-motivated incident in the town of Aurora.
This comes after a rainbow crosswalk, unveiled at Yonge and Wellington by officials in support of the LGBTQ+ community on Thursday morning, was vandalized.
Just before 3:30 this morning, an officer on patrol in the area spotted a man using black spray paint to damage the crosswalk.
57 year-old Roy Zinn has been arrested and charged with mischief.
Meantime, investigators are appealing for information about another incident just after midnight Friday, where a pick-up truck drove over the rainbow crosswalk and left black tire skid marks.
The driver then returned a short time later and left more skid marks.
Police believe it was intentional and are investigating it as a hate-motivated crime.
The suspect vehicle is described as a light-coloured pick-up truck.
An image is posted on our instagram feed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.
