Man arrested for a pair of violent sexual assaults in Brampton

Peel Regional Police have made an arrest in connection to a pair of violent sexual assaults in Brampton earlier this month.

In one case, a woman was physically assaulted and needed hospital care.

In the other, a women suffered cuts to her hands after a struggle.

Both assaults occurred on the same day.

The first on December 22nd, happened at around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Norton Place Park and Clark Boulevard.

The female victim was physically assaulted and she was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

In the second, at approximately 7:36p.m., the suspect approached a female in the grocery store parking lot in the area of Peel Centre Drive.

A struggle ensued, the woman suffered lacerations to both hands and was taken to hospital.

On Monday, 48-year-old Headley Brown of Brampton, was arrested by officers from 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Brown faces multiple charges, including Kidnapping, Sexual Assault and Assault with a weapon.

He attended a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Tuesday.



