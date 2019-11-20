Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at students

A man is in custody after police say they were called about a man who was allegedly pointing a shotgun at students who were walking to school in North Etobicoke.

A student called police around 10:30, claiming the incident happened while they were walking to St Basil the Great College School near Weston and Sheppard.

Constable Victor Kwong with Toronto Police says the man wasn't taken into custody until around 2 o'clock.

They are now searching for a firearm.

But Kwong says once investigators started looking into this, several other students told the same story of seeing the man on Wednesday morning.

His name hasn't yet been released.