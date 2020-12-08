Man arrested in Bradford after wild ride Tuesday night
A man is in custody after a wild ride in Bradford Tuesday night.
The car he wa driving lost control and struck multiple vehicles, before it somehow ended up on the top of a pile on a driveway.
No details about the location or time of the incident has been provided.
According to South Simcoe Police, the driver managed to get out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but was subsequently arrested.
He was treated for minor injuries and police add that charges are pending.
The investigation continues and Police will update the incident Wednesday.
