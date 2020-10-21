iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Man arrested in connection with incident that led to hold and secures at schools

police

Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a complaint of a person with a gun in the area of Allen Road and Eglinton Avenue on Monday.

The complaint led to several schools going into hold and secure.

Police are alleging that a man was walking in the area with what was believed to be two firearms, while wearing what's been described as a SWAT suit, balaclava and an army cap.

Then yesterday, just before 11:00 a.m., police say they responded to unknown trouble in the same area.

There was allegedly a man on a bridge wearing camouflage and a bullet-proof vest.

Officers quickly arrived and arrested the man. It's not clear if he's facing any charges from the second incident, but police say 28-year-old Danny Andres Elias is charged with three counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, personating a peace officer, possessing prohibited ammunition, and threatening death.