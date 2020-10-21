Man arrested in connection with incident that led to hold and secures at schools

Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a complaint of a person with a gun in the area of Allen Road and Eglinton Avenue on Monday.



The complaint led to several schools going into hold and secure.



Police are alleging that a man was walking in the area with what was believed to be two firearms, while wearing what's been described as a SWAT suit, balaclava and an army cap.



Then yesterday, just before 11:00 a.m., police say they responded to unknown trouble in the same area.



There was allegedly a man on a bridge wearing camouflage and a bullet-proof vest.



Officers quickly arrived and arrested the man. It's not clear if he's facing any charges from the second incident, but police say 28-year-old Danny Andres Elias is charged with three counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, personating a peace officer, possessing prohibited ammunition, and threatening death.