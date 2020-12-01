iHeartRadio

Man arrested in the alleged attempted murder of a Toronto Police officer

Baksh

A Toronto Police officer is lucky to be alive, after being struck and dragged on the hood of a car.

It happened on November 21st near Eglinton West and Warden, just before midnight.

Police say the officer was on patrol in the area, and thought they heard gunshots, before seeing a vehicle speeding from the scene.

He officer caught up to the vehicle at Scarlett Road and East Drive and jumped out when the vehicle got hung up on a curb.

At that point, the suspect jumped on the gas and took off, with the officer on the hood.

The officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but has since been released and is recovering at home.

Police have now charged 39-year-old Terry Baksh with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, disqaulified or prohibited driver, possession of property obtained by crime, and failing to comply with a release order.

Officers have learned the vehicle Baksh was driving was stolen.