Man caught on video trailing Whitby woman moments before attack

A Whitby woman is still fighting for her life after being attacked late last month.

Police have now released surveillance video with the hopes of finding her assailant.

The man, who is considered a person on interest, is seen walking westbound on Taunton Road in the vicinity of Anderson Street between 8:50 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28.

He is following the 50-year-old woman who was out for a walk, keeping pace with her, staying about 150 feet back.

"Investigators are looking for the public's assistance in trying to identify who this person of interest is. They're looking for any clues or any motorists that were in the area, as well, that may have dash cam video that may be a better picture of this person of interest; they urge they contact investigators," says Acting Sgt. George Tudos.

The man is described as having a medium build, wearing a white t-shirts, loose-fitting shorts with a horizontal stripe on the side, dark socks and dark shoes.

The woman was reported missing last Tuesday night after not returning home from her walk. Almost 12 hours later, after searching the area through the night, an officer found her near a nearby creek.

She had to be airlifted to a Toronto hospital.

Police have yet to confirm whether the attack was random.