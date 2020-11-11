iHeartRadio

Man charged after alleged attack on stranger; police probe potential link to homicide

police

A man has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged attack on a stranger, and Hamilton police say they're investigating a potential connection to the city's most recent homicide.

Investigators say they found a woman suffering from serious injuries on Monday evening, and discovered she had allegedly been attacked by a stranger with a large stick.

Police say later that evening, multiple people called 911 to report a man "randomly attacking people'' in the city.

Keith Allan Overholt, 38, was later found and arrested, and charged with attempted murder in relation to the attack on the woman.

Police say the following morning, witnesses discovered the lifeless body of 29-year-old Andrew Ainscow in an alleyway.

Police say he had been stabbed to death, and they're investigating a possible connection to the earlier incidents.