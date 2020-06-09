Man charged after blackface incident at Toronto anti-Black racism rally

Toronto Police have laid a charge of Causing a Disturbance after a man dressed in blackface on Saturday ahead of an anti-Black racism rally.

Deivis Shtembari, 28, is scheduled to appear at Old City Hall on July 16th.

It's unclear if there will be further charges, such as a hate crime, pending further consulation with the Crown, police say.

The incident happened as a crowd was gathering in front of Toronto City Hall, as demonstrators were doing chants.

A man walked in front of the crowd, crossing his arms with his middle fingers up.

Protestors quickly surrounded him along with a police officer and while someone threw water at him, he was taken away before the situation escalated, while saying he was exercising freedom of speech.

The crowd eventually made its way west on Queen St., before turning onto University Avenue and stopping in front of the U.S. consulate before going on to Yonge-Dundas Square.

The incident quickly went viral, making international headlines.