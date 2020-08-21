Man charged in deadly Brampton crash ordered to stay in jail

Bail has been denied for the man charged in this Summer's crash in Brampton that killed a mother and her three young daughters.

The crash happened on June 18 when police allege Brady Robertson ran a red light at Countryside Dr. and Torbram Rd. at a high rate of speed and crashed into Karolina Ciasullo's SUV.

The 37-year-old, her three-year-old daughter Lilianna, and one-year-old daughter Mila were rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead a short time later. Six-year-old Klara died at the scene.

"I find it a little surprising. Most of the time, especially when there is no allegation of alcohol consumption, which is my understanding in this particular case. Even fatal allegations, where driving is alleged to be the root cause, typically result in bail," says NEWSTALK 1010's chief legal expert Boris Bytensky. "But every case is based on individual characteristics and one of the things that we just don't have enough public information about are matters that relate to, not just to the driving itself, but also to the prior background of the accused and that may make a difference depending on what it is.

We can't share the reasons bail was denied because of a publication ban.

Robertson will now stay in jail for the duration of his trial.