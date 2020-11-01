Man charged with first-degree murder in Quebec City Halloween night stabbing rampage

The Quebec crown prosecutor's office says a 24-year-old man has been charged in connection to a sword attack in Quebec City late Saturday night that left two people dead and five others injured.

The prosecutor's office says Carl Girouard - from Sainte-Thérèse, a Montreal suburb - faces two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Girouard appeared before a judge via video-conference this afternoon, with another hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Investigators say a man dressed in a medieval costume, began swinging a Japanese-style sword, at randomly chosen victims during an attack that went on for nearly two and a half hours.

Police identified the two Quebec City residents who died in in the attack as 56-year-old Francois Duchesne and 61-year-old Suzanne Clermont.

Neighbours are holding impromptu vigils in Quebec City to honour the victims, while tributes have poured in from across Canada in support of their families and loved ones.

Meantime, investigators say while the attack was premeditated, they don't believe it's linked to terrorism.

With files from Heather Seaman