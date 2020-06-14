Man dangles a young child out a 3rd storey Etobicoke home window then jumps

It sounded like a scene right out of a movie.

Toronto Fire Service received a call for a fire at a home on Arcot Blvd., near Albion Road in Etobicoke, at about 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

When they arrived, a man in the home began uttering threats.

Toronto police were called in and when they arrived, the man ran upstairs to the third floor of the home and dangled a young child out a window.

Const. Dave Hopkinson confirms to NEWSTALK1010 that when police entered the house, the man jumped out the window leaving the child dangling.

"He was caught by firefighters waiting below. The officers were able to rescue the child, by pulling it back to safety. And after a fairly fierce struggle, they were able to bring the man into custody and they've now taken him to a hospital for mental health assesment."

Const. Hopkinson also confirmed there were other people inside the home at the time of the incident that needed medical attention from the trauma of the incident.

"If you were witnessing this event, it would affect you."

No word yet on what charges may be laid against the man, pending his assessment.