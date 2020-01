A man is dead and a portion of the QEW is closed as the OPP try to work out exactly what happened.

They're investigating a hit and run. The Toronto Bound lanes are closed at Ontario Street in Beamsville.

The OPP say it appears the man's car either broke down or crashed and that he got out and was hit by another vehicle.

Police say the second driver stopped but then fled the scene.

So far, there is no vehicle description.