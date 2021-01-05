iHeartRadio

Man dies in hospital after being shot by police in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

niagara

Authorities say a man has died after being shot by police in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Niagara regional police say officers were responding to reports of an impaired driver when the incident took place.

They say officers located a vehicle around 2:20 p.m. and had an ``interaction'' with a man, after which he was shot by police.

Police say the man suffered life-threatening injuries and died in hospital.

Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has been called in to investigate.

Niagara police say they are also conducting an investigation into the incident and are urging any witnesses to come forward.