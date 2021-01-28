Man facing charges after stealing dirty diapers from Upper Beaches home

Toronto Police want to make the public aware an arrest has been made in a prowl by night investigation.

Forty-year-old Shane Kirkaldy is accused of lurking around the same house in the area of Gerrard Street East and Woodbine Avenue area and stealing dirty diapers from the family's green organic waste bin at the side of the home.

This happened three times between Tuesday, December 1, 2020 and Saturday, January 23, 2021.

Police say the family began to notice someone was rifling through the bin, checked their cameras, and called investigators.

It's unclear why he was stealing the dirty diapers. Police say nothing else was taken.

Kirkaldy faces three counts of prowl by night, two counts of criminal harassment, and three counts of theft.