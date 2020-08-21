Man facing sexual assault, voyeurism charges

A terrifying series of events in Brampton has led to a 30-year-old man facing several charges.

Peel Regional Police say Andre Lawrence has been charged with sexual assault, voyeurism, mischief, and preventing lawful enjoyment, after three separate incidents involving spying on women.

On July 25, over the course of an hour and a half, the suspect entered and exited the female washrooms several times at a department store in the area of Resolution Drive and Steeles Avenue.

He concealed himself in one of the bathroom stalls, and waited until a 28-year-old woman went into the stall next to him. Police say he then placed a cellphone under the partition of her stall to take a photo of her. He fled after being discovered.

On July 27, he was in a drugstore in the area of Kennedy Road South and Queen Street East. A 25-year-old woman was in an aisle when the suspect allegedly placed his cellphone under her skit and, while taking a photo, assaulted her.

Finally, on August 18, the suspect went to a shopping mall in the area of Kennedy Road South and Clarence Street in a white Volkswagen. Police say he entered and exited the female washrooms at the mall on multiple occasions.

A concerned citizen called police, and when officers arrived, they found two women in the washroom area and the suspect was hiding in one of the stalls.