Man fatally shot in Richmond Hill Friday night

richmond hill

The circumstances are unclear, but what is certain that a man has died after being shot at a home in Richmond Hill Friday night.

York Regional Police responded to a shooting call on Leisure Lane, in the Major Mackenzie Drive and Bathurst Street area just before 6:30 p.m.

The victim was found outside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Sgt. Andy Pattenden believes that some type of spat may have occurred between two neighbouring homes.

" It does appear that something transpired somehow between those two residences." 

One of the doors of one of the homes was left with a bullet hole.

So far police have no leads on suspects, or even if the person or people responsible had ties to the second home, but Pattenden is hopeful someone in the area may know something. 

"Right now we're just looking for any information, anyone who witnessed anything. Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in this area is asked to contact our homicide investigators."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.


 