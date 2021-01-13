Man fatally stabbed in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon

A stabbing at a Scarborough apartment wednesday afternoon has now turned fatal.

A male victim got into some type of dispute with another male, inside an apartment building near Eglinton Avenue and Midland Road in Scarborough, just after 5 p.m.

Toronto Police believe the two were known to each other.

Inspector Michael Williams told our media partner CP24, his officers did everything they could to try and save the victim.

"They located a 25-year-old male, who had been stabbed several times in the back and neck. Officers performed life saving measures as well as Toronto Fire and Paramedics. He was transported to a local trauma centre where he has been pronounced deceased unfortunately."

Homicide investigators have take over the case.

According to Inspector Williams, they're looking for a single suspect.

" A male, believed to be in his 20's. We believe he is black skinned, wearing a black puffy jacket and grey track pants."

Police are asking for witnesses or those who may have some video to contact them or Crime Stoppers.