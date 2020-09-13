WATCH: Video of suspect in fatal stabbing outside Rexdale mosque released by police

Toronto Police have identified the victim of the city's latest homicide.

58 year-old Mohamed-Aslim Zafis, a volunteer caretaker at the International Muslim Organization of Toronto, was found with a stab wound just before 8:40 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say the victim was sitting in a chair, outside the front doors of the mosque, controlling access to the building in compliance with health regulations, when he was attacked.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Security footage of the suspect, who fled on foot, has been posted on our website.

He's described as having a slim build and was wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information on this case to contact them or Crime Stoppers.