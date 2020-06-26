Man found Not Criminally Responsible for sexual assaults disappears from CAMH for a fourth time

In December 2019, The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health agreed to make changes to improve security after a handful of patients went missing.

The following month, Tesfaye Asefa disappeared for the third time. Now he's gone again.

Toronto Police say the 41-year-old was last seen on Thursday around 1:10 p.m. in the Queen and Ossington area, where CAMH is located.

In April 2011, he was found Not Criminally Responsible for two counts of Sexual Assault.

Police warn, if you see Asefa, do not approach him. Instead, call 911.

He's described as 5'7", 194 lbs., medium build, with short black hair, and a short beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red multi-coloured plaid short-sleeve shirt, and burgundy shoes.

Late last year, CAMH accepted the recommendations made by an external review panel after some high profile patients disappeared.

One of them, was Zhebin Cong, a man found Not Criminally Responsible for the 2014 killing of his roommate with a meat cleaver. He was out on an unescorted pass and it's believed he boarded a plane to China.

"CAMH will move quickly on all of the recommendations, specifically the need for physical redevelopments and infrastructure improvements, to improve security of facilities, while continuing to provide the best care for patients. The panel highlighted the need for more formalized communications with Toronto Police Services, more advanced information management, and enhancements to patient programming," the agency said in a December 2019 news release.

At the time, they said improvements were already underway and that implementation of the recommendations would begin in the new year.