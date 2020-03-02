Man found shot outside old Humber River Hospital site

Toronto Police are trying to figure what happened before a man was found, shot dead, near Jane and the 400.

The man was found at about 2:30 Monday morning by police officers on patrol around the old Humber River Hospital.

Reports from the scene say it looks like he was shot multiple times, at close range.

It appears he was shot somewhere else and then left on the grass outside the hospital.

Police say it looks like this man is 20 to 25 years old.

They're looking for witnesses.