Man in critical condition after assault in Mississauga parking lot

A heavy police presence in Mississauga this morning after a serious assault in the parking lot of a shopping plaza.

Peel Regional Police say a call came in just after 9:00 a.m. regarding an assault that led to potentially life-threatening injuries for a man, who has since been rushed to a trauma centre.

Const. Sarah Patten says the man was allegedly assaulted by two or three people he knows. What led up to the assault, and if there was a weapon involved, is not clear at this point.

"We do have the plaza closed down for investigation right now, however I don't believe there's any road closures," Patten says. "But if anyone plans to attend that area I would avoid it at this time, I'm not sure how long the closures will go for."

Patten says some sort of weapon was seen but no further details have been released.

Police will be in the area for the next couple of hours.