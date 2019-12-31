Man in Woodstock arrested after explosive device found in home

WOODSTOCK, Ont. - Police in southwestern Ontario say a man is facing charges after allegedly finding an explosive device and materials inside his home.

Authorities in Woodstock, Ont., say they searched a home Monday afternoon after receiving a tip that a local man was in possession of material commonly used to make a pipe bomb.

Police say they evacuated several homes in the area.

They say investigators also searched another home in the city and a vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.

Police say a 38-year-old man was arrested later in the day and charged with two counts of possession of an explosive device, possession of an explosive substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The man was scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday.