iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Man killed after being gunned down in vehicle near Jane and 401

police

A terrifying situation for residents in the area of Jane and Falstaff on Sunday night.

Toronto Police say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, after several callers reported hearing automatic gunfire shortly after 9:00 p.m.

The man was still alive when officers arrived but he did end up succumbing to his injuries.

No further information has been released at this point.

It's not clear at this point if police have identified any suspects in the shooting.