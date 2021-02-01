Man killed after being gunned down in vehicle near Jane and 401

A terrifying situation for residents in the area of Jane and Falstaff on Sunday night.

Toronto Police say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, after several callers reported hearing automatic gunfire shortly after 9:00 p.m.

The man was still alive when officers arrived but he did end up succumbing to his injuries.

No further information has been released at this point.

It's not clear at this point if police have identified any suspects in the shooting.