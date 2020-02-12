Man killed after getting hit by a truck and pinned at Scarborough warehouse
A man has been killed after a workplace accident at a Scarborough warehouse early Wednesday night.
Toronto Police say the victim was hit by a truck around 6:30 p.m. at a site on Metropolitan Road near Warden Avenue and then pinned by its trailer.
He was later pronounced dead on scene.
Police are not releasing any details about the victim at this time.
The Ministry of Labour will now investigate since the death happened at a work site.