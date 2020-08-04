iHeartRadio

Man missing after falling into Pond Tuesday night

POND

A man fell into a pond in Richmond Hill Tuesday evening and is now pressumed missing.

He and another man were swept into the waters near Major Mackenzie Drive and Bayview Avenue at
around 5:30 p.m. 

That area had been hit with heavy rain earlier.

The pond is reported to be about 10 feet deep. 

York Regional Police confirmed to our media partner CTV News that the other man was able to pull himself out by grabbing onto a rock. 

He suffered shock, but no major injuries. 

The search was halted at around 9:30 p.m.

